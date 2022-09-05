Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davidson is currently Rhinos’ team manager, having spent 13 years as the club’s head of athletic performance.

He held that role throughout the ‘golden decade’ when Rhinos won seven Super League titles and the league leaders’ shield, Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge twice each.

The former Sheffield Eagles player switched to become team manager ahead of the 2019 campaign and returned to that this year, having spent last season in his previous role.

Jason Davidson, right, with Rohan Smith at Salford ahead of the new coach's first game in charge of Rhinos, in May. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Davidson, who joined Rhinos in 2006, said: “It has been a huge honour to work at the Rhinos for nearly 20 years and I have enjoyed some incredible moments during that time.

“I am looking forward to my next challenge but I will always have an eye on the Rhinos wherever my future takes me.

“I would like to thank the staff, coaches and players I have worked with over the past two decades, more than anything I am proud to have made friends for life and I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Headingley.”

Jason Davidson, right, with fellow backroom staff David O'Sullivan and RIchard Hunwicks and captain Danny McGuire in Rhinos' changing room at Old Trafford after the 2011 Grand Final. Picture by Vaughn Ridley/Swpix.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington hailed Davidson as “an outstanding servant to the club over many, many years”.

He said: “He was an integral part of the most successful team in the club’s history and has always been there to support and develop our players during his time at the club.