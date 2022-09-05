Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Second-rower Rhyse Martin, who has been successful with his last 36 kicks at goal, has been handed a one-game penalty notice by the match review panel.

He was accused of a grade A high tackle in last Saturday’s win over Castleford Tigers.

Martin has until 11am on Tuesday to decide whether to appeal.

Rhyse Martin kicked three goals in Rhinos' win over Castleford. Picture by Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com.

If he challenges the charge he will appear before a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

It is his second suspension of 2022, both grade A offences, which is the least serious charge.

A pair of Tigers players were handed two-match penalty notices over incidents during the defeat at Leeds which brought their season to a close.

Substitute Sam Hall was charged with grade C dangerous contact and Suaia Matagi, who was sin-binned by referee Ben Thaler, received similar punishment for grade B dangerous contact.

Castleford Tigers' Suaia Matagi. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Other charged from last weekend’s matches were:

Luke Gale (Hull FC, grade A disputes decision) - one-match penalty notice; Matty Storton (Hull KR, grade A dangerous contact) - zero matches; Liam Whitton (Cornwall, grade B foul abuse towards referee) - one-match.

Cautions

Daniel Spencer-Tonks (Salford Red Devils, other contrary behaviour), Mike Butt (Swinton Lions, other contrary behaviour).