Huge blow for Leeds Rhinos as star player banned for play-offs
Leeds Rhinos are set to be without one of their most influential players for Friday’s play-off tie at Catalans Dragons.
Second-rower Rhyse Martin, who has been successful with his last 36 kicks at goal, has been handed a one-game penalty notice by the match review panel.
He was accused of a grade A high tackle in last Saturday’s win over Castleford Tigers.
Martin has until 11am on Tuesday to decide whether to appeal.
If he challenges the charge he will appear before a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.
It is his second suspension of 2022, both grade A offences, which is the least serious charge.
A pair of Tigers players were handed two-match penalty notices over incidents during the defeat at Leeds which brought their season to a close.
Substitute Sam Hall was charged with grade C dangerous contact and Suaia Matagi, who was sin-binned by referee Ben Thaler, received similar punishment for grade B dangerous contact.
Other charged from last weekend’s matches were:
Luke Gale (Hull FC, grade A disputes decision) - one-match penalty notice; Matty Storton (Hull KR, grade A dangerous contact) - zero matches; Liam Whitton (Cornwall, grade B foul abuse towards referee) - one-match.
Cautions
Daniel Spencer-Tonks (Salford Red Devils, other contrary behaviour), Mike Butt (Swinton Lions, other contrary behaviour).