Centre Harry Newman is in contention for the first time since suffering what was feared to be a season-ending hamstring injury away to Hull KR last month.

Rhinos have lost winger Ash Handley (ankle) and second-rower Rhyse Martin (suspended) from the side which beat Castleford Tigers last Saturday.

Handley has a fracture to his fifth metatarsal, but could be available for the Grand Final on Saturday, September 24, if Rhinos get that far.

Harry Newman could make a surprise return for Rhinos. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Another winger, David Fusitu’a, remains on the casualty list, alongside forwards Tom Holroyd and Bodene Thompson and young centre Max Simpson.

But hooker Brad Dwyer is included in the 21 despite a knee injury last week and forward James Donaldson is set to feature after recovering from knee surgery.

Others in the squad who did not play against Tigers are winger Liam Tindall and forwards Corey Johnson, Sam Walters and Muizz Mustapha.

James Donaldson could return after knee surgery. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Of Newman, Rhinos coach Rohan Smith said: “The progress, diligence and expertise that has gone into his rehab’ has accelerated things to a point where there’s some chance of [him] playing on Friday.

“That’s all it is at this point. Last week he was no chance, now he is some chance.”

The coach reckons having Newman back would “clearly be a boost”. He added: “[He would be] another threat to the opposition.

“They’ll have one of the most dangerous players in Super League to contend with if he does get himself out there.”

Ash Handley is ruled out with an ankle injury. Picture by John Rushworth/SWpix.com.

But Newman made an aborted early return from his first hamstring issue and Smith stressed: “He will play if he’s ready, if not, he won’t”

Catalans welcome back England duo Mike McMeeken - who has been sidelined since June with a broken thumb - and Tom Tomkins, along with a host of senior players who were rested last week.

Rhinos’ 21 is: Newman, Sutcliffe, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Bentley, Tetevano, Dwyer, Myler, Smith, Briscoe, Gannon, Walters, O’Connor, Donaldson, Johnson, Mustapha, Tindall, Hardaker.

Catalans’ 21 is: Morgue, Davies, Langi, Whare, Yaha, Pearce, Drinkwater, Dudson, McIlroum, McMeeken, Garcia, Da Costa, Seguier, Goudemand, Romano, May, Napa, J Chan, Kasiano, Tomkins, T Chan.