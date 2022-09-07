The RFL’s match review panel issued Martin with a one-game penalty notice after charging him with a grade A high tackle on Castleford Tigers’ Alex Mellor during last Saturday’s derby at Headingley.

A disciplinary hearing on Tuesday rejected Martin’s not guilty plea and to rub salt into the player’s - and Rhinos’ - wound, they added an extra match to the ban after deeming his appeal ‘frivolous’.

That means the second-rower will not only miss Friday’s play-off at Catalans Dragons, but also the semi-final if Rhinos get through.

Martin took to Twitter to outline his reaction, saying simply: “I am devastated by this outcome!!”

Replying to Martin’s post, Mellor - who joined Tigers from Rhinos this season - Tweeted: “It’s not even a penalty never mind a ban! Feel for you my mate.”

Among other responses to Martin’s post, the verdict was slammed as “just wrong”, “scandalous”, “ridiculous” and “a joke”.

Castleford Tigers' Alex Mellor. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Others questioned how the appeal could be deemed frivolous after the referee and video official took no action over the incident during the game.

Some supporters even claimed they would not be renewing season tickets or attending World Cup matches because of the disciplinary controversy which has dogged the sport all year.

In a separate Tweet, former Rhinos player and now Sky TV pundit Barrie McDermott stated: “With absolutely no club bias that ban was very harsh, Leeds had a case to appeal… this decision is absolutely ridiculous 3 games in 15 days at the end of the year & a falling player hits the defenders arm, not the other way round, his audacity to question it ends his season!!!”

There was some support for the panel’s ruling.

Rhyse Martin on the ball for Rhinos during last week's game. Picture by Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com.

One Tweeter said: “Does his arm hit his nose? Yes. Did they try and appeal a head shot when they are massively clamping down on it? Yes. The clubs fault no one’s else’s.”