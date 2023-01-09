Beep Beep Burrow is owned by the Good Racing Company Ltd and any prize money won will raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Hospitals Charity to build the Rob Burrow centre for MND.

The six-year-old gelding, by Malinas and out of Ballygambon Girl, has been entered in the Good Luck ‘Beep Beep Burrow’ Open Maiden National Hunt Flat Race on Doncaster’s Town Moor.

Trained by Jedd O’Keeffe, in Leyburn, North Yorkshire, Beep Beep is the second racehorse named after Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019.

Doncaster Racecourse, pictured, will host Beep Beep Burrow's track debuty. Picture by Tim Goode/PA Wire.

His predecessor Burrow Seven raced four times, placing twice, but was retired last November because of a repetitive injury to a front leg and is now set to begin a new career as a therapy horse.

Under jockey Craig Nichol, Beep Beep is one of 17 runners in the 3.30pm race at Doncaster and rated a 12/1 chance to begin his career with a win.

Burrow will be at the course, with his family, to cheer on his namesake.

Rob Burrow scoring for Rhinos in the 2011 Grand Final. Picture by Steve Riding.

“Beep Beep Burrow is such an exciting horse and we’re all hoping he lives up to his name,” Burrow said.

