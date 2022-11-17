Burrow Seven raced four times, placing twice, but has now been retired because of a repetitive injury to a front leg.

He is set to begin a new career as a therapy horse and his place on the racecourse will be taken by another animal named in the Leeds icons honour, Beep Beep Burrow.

Rob Burrow, left, with former teammate Barrie McDermott and Burrow Seven. Picture by Burrow Seven Racing Club / SWNS.

A statement on the Good Racing Company’s website confirmed: “We are very sad to report that Burrow Seven has unfortunately suffered an injury during training and the decision has been made to retire him from racing.

“The wellbeing of Burrow Seven comes first and we want to reassure you that he will continue to live a happy and fulfilling life.

“In fact, he already has his next career lined up as he will be retrained as an equine welfare and therapy horse – the perfect role for such a loving horse.”

The Burrow Seven Racing Club - now part of the Good Racing Co’ - raised more than £100,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity, largely through membership fees.

