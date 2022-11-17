Burrow Seven: Racehorse named after Leeds Rhinos icon Rob Burrow retires, Beep Beep takes his place
The racehorse named after Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow has hung up his shoes, but another equine star is taking his place.
Burrow Seven raced four times, placing twice, but has now been retired because of a repetitive injury to a front leg.
He is set to begin a new career as a therapy horse and his place on the racecourse will be taken by another animal named in the Leeds icons honour, Beep Beep Burrow.
A statement on the Good Racing Company’s website confirmed: “We are very sad to report that Burrow Seven has unfortunately suffered an injury during training and the decision has been made to retire him from racing.
“The wellbeing of Burrow Seven comes first and we want to reassure you that he will continue to live a happy and fulfilling life.
“In fact, he already has his next career lined up as he will be retrained as an equine welfare and therapy horse – the perfect role for such a loving horse.”
The Burrow Seven Racing Club - now part of the Good Racing Co’ - raised more than £100,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity, largely through membership fees.
All members have now been transferred to Beep Beep Burrow, a five-year-old chestnut gelding who is being trained by Jedd O’Keeffe and is set to run in the 3.25pm race at Sedgefield next Tuesday, November 22.