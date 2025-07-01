A second knee operation has delayed the return of one of Leeds Rhinos’ star female players.

England international Caitlin Beevers was due on the field this month following a posterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, having not played since being hurt in a game at Barrow Raiders 12 months ago. However, she underwent surgery again last week and coach Lois Forsell stressed she will not be rushed back.

“She needed to have some screws or pins removed from the graft she had done, because it was causing some irritation,” Forsell said of Rhinos’ club captain. “It shouldn’t set her back too much, maybe a couple of weeks. She has been doing a bit more running at training and she’s getting hungry, but the big thing for Caitlin is making sure we look after her and get her back when it’s right for her.

“She has had quite a few big injuries so she is taking her time. If she’s good to go this season, brilliant. If not, we’ll look forward to having a really big year with her next year.”

Leeds Rhinos' Caitlin Beevers has been on the injury list since last July. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Despite that setback, Forsell reckons Rhinos’ women are “in a good spot” as other key players return. After picking up a single point from their opening three games, last week’s 48-12 result against Leigh Leopards was their third successive win and they have climbed from second-bottom in the table to fourth.

Betfred Women’s Super League takes a break this weekend for the annual nines tournament, being played at West Park Leeds on Saturday. Rhinos return to league action against second-placed St Helens at AMT Headingley on Friday, July 11, in a double-header with the clash between the clubs’ men’s sides.

Bella Sykes made her comeback against Leigh and Forsell said: “Early doors, we had quite a lot of injuries and chopping and changing in our first four weeks of the season. To be able to now bring players back in who’ve been on that injury list is good and it gives you strength in depth.

Leeds Rhinos' Ruby Walker, Ebony Stead, Liv Whitehead and Jessica Sharp celebrate victory against Leigh Leopards at AMT Headingley last Friday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It means towards the back end of the season, hopefully all the girls are challenging for spots. That’s what we want - a strong, deep squad with everyone challenging to get into the 17, week-in, week-out.”

Rhinos gave a debut to forward Jess Sharp against Leigh following her move from York Valkyrie and Forsell said more signings are unlikely at this stage. “We are always open to discussions, but I think we are in a really good spot with the players we’ve got,” she stressed.

“Jess was a great addition and we are excited to get Lacey Owen [a pre-season signing from York] in the mix. Our young players who’ve come through the academy have been going well, too. We’ve now got an opportunity to select a 17, rather than have 17 available, which is what we had at the beginning of the year.”

Owen hasn’t played for Rhinos because of illness, but Forsell confirmed: “Lacey is making some positive strides at training, so she’s hopefully a bit closer than she has been.”