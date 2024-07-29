Leeds Rhinos news: replacement revealed after key man moves on
Rhinos today (Monday) confirmed performance director Richard Hunwicks has left to “pursue opportunities away from the club”, after completing a six-month notice period. Adam Megretton, who has been on the staff since November 2022, will take over as head of strength and conditioning until the end of the season.
Megretton began his career as a conditioner with Wakefield Trinity in 2014. He joined Huddersfield Giants as head of youth strength and conditioning two years later and stepped up to the first team role in 2018.
Last Thursday’s win at Huddersfield Giants was Hunwicks’ final game at Rhinos, having returned to the club three years ago. He also worked for Leeds from 2006-2013 before spells with Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons. He was a member of England’s staff when they reached the 2017 World Cup final.
Rhinos’ sporting director Ian Blease said: “We would like to thank Richard for all his hard work and dedication to the Rhinos over the last three seasons. He has been a popular and well-respected member of our coaching team and he leaves with our best wishes for the future in his new venture.”
