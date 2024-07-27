Celebrations, tries and match action: 14 superb pictures from Leeds Rhinos' win at Huddersfield Giants

Ash Handley got Leeds off to a flier with a try in the second minute and though Aidan McGowan levelled for the hosts soon after, back-to-back tries late in the half, by Harry Newman and Matt Frawley, gave Leeds a healthy 18-6 interval lead. Handley’s second made ther game safe at the end of the third quarter and Brodie Croft and Lachie Miller added touchdowns to seal a vital win. Here’s 14 pictures from Arthur’s first win as Leeds boss.
Huddersfield Giants 6 Leeds Rhinos 34
Brodie Croft scores for Rhinos despite Tui Lolohea's attempted tackle.
Huddersfield Giants 6 Leeds Rhinos 34
Full-back Lachie Miller in action for Leeds Rhinos against Huddersfield Giants.
Huddersfield Giants 6 Leeds Rhinos 34
A bloodied Harry Newman during Leeds Rhinos' win at his hometown club Huddersfield Giants.
Huddersfield Giants 6 Leeds Rhinos 34
Ash Handley salutes Leeds Rhinos' fans following the victory over Huddersfield Giants.
Huddersfield Ginats 6 Leeds Rhinos 34
A delighted James Donaldson celebrates Leeds Rhinos; win at Huddersfield Giants.
Huddersfield Giants 6 Leeds Rhinos 34
Lachie Miller was clearly a happy man after scoring his try in Leeds Rhinos' win at Huddersfield Giants.
