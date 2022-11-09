Walker has already worked with 19-year-old Warren, who signed a four-year contract in September and is looking forward to seeing how he develops in a full-time environment.

Warren played junior rugby for the New Earswick and Heworth community clubs in York and penned his first professional deal with the city’s professional side in 2021.

The Yorkshire academy player had a spell on loan at Rhinos that season and returned on a similar arrangement this year, featuring for Leeds’ under-18s and reserves, both coached by Walker.

Toby Warren at Headingley. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

Walker said: “He absolutely loves the club. When he was recalled by York [earlier this year] he was disappointed to have to go back.

“He has fitted in really well. We had him last season, just after Covid and he feels very much part of the club already, so he will be a very good addition.”

Walker admitted Warren, who can play in the back-row or the middle of the field, is still very green, but added: “He has a lot of potential.

Toby Warren in York City Knights kit ahead of the 2022 season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He has played only about 35 games of rugby league - he was a goal keeper before that - so he is new to the sport, but he has a hunger to get better.”

Rhinos’ pre-season begins on Monday when a group of mainly young players will report in to start preparations for 2023, with others set to resume training in stages over the next two months.