Leeds Rhinos news: pre-season opener confirmed as Wakefield Trinity set for Headingley clash

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed their opening pre-season game ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Rhinos will take on regular foes Wakefield Trinity in the annual Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge at AMT Headingley on Friday, December 26, with an 11.30am kick-off. Leeds last week announced a home fixture against promoted Bradford Bulls on Saturday, January 24, for co-captain Cameron Smith’s testimonial (1pm).

Tickets for the Boxing Day match will go on sale from 10am this Friday. Prices for 2025 and 2026 Rhinos members are £19 adults, £15 concessions and £7 juniors 16 and under to stand and £24, £20 and £12 for seated areas. Standing tickets rise to £23, £19 and £10 for non-members and matchday admission or £28, £24 and £15 to sit.

Leeds Rhinos receive the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge trophy following last year's win against Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Rhinos have faced Trinity in their Christmas fixture since 2004, after Halifax, Bradford Bulls and Castleford Tigers had previously provided the opposition. The 2010 game was postponed to New Year’s Day because of a frozen pitch and Belle Vue hosted the match, for the only time, in 2017 when Headingley was being redeveloped. There was no Boxing Day game in 2020 because of the Covid pandemic.