Leeds Rhinos Grand Final winners leave roles at Bradford Bulls, Hull FC & Warrington Wolves

Three Leeds Rhinos Grand Final winners have left roles at rival Super League clubs.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Evening Post can reveal Keith Senior, who won four Super League titles as a Rhinos player, has departed Bradford Bulls, where he was an assistant-coach last season. Senior, who hung up his boots in 2011, spent nine years as second in command to Sheffield Eagles boss Mark Aston before moving on at the end of the 2024 campaign.

He joined Bulls’ coaching staff last November on what the club described as a “consultancy basis”. Brian Noble stepped down as coach following Bulls’ final match of this year and Kurt Haggerty will be in charge when the Odsal outfit return to Betfred Super League next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Senior, facing camera, was an assistant-coach at Bradford Bulls last season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Former Rhinos head of athletic performance Jason Davidson has been released by Hull FC, where he was team manager. Davidson, who was on Rhinos’ backroom staff for seven of their eight Super League title wins and has also been part of the England setup, joined Hull two years ago.

Kylie Leuluai is believed to have left Warrington Wolves, where he had been head of rugby operations since 2017. Leuluai was a six-time Grand Final winner with Leeds, including their treble-clinching success a decade ago, making him the club’s most successful overseas player.