Leeds Rhinos' greatest players honoured after new quartet join Hall of Fame

Only 36 of those have been inducted into Rhinos’ Hall of Fame, making it the club’s most prestigious and exclusive group. Four new members are added each year with treble-winners Danny McGuire and Kylie Leuluai being among the latest quartet, which was announced this month.
To be eligible, individuals must have played a minimum of 150 first team games for Leeds, achieved representative honours during their playing career at the club, made an outstanding contribution to the sport and been retired for a minimum of five years, though that could be reduced under exceptional circumstances. Here’s the full list.
2. Keith McLellan (played for Leeds from 1951-58)
A magnificent captain on the 1957 Challenge Cup-winning run and a try scorer as Leeds beat the Australian tourists in 1956. Photo: James Hardisty
3. Lewis Jones (1952-64)
A former Wales and British Lions international in rugby union, Jones is Leeds' second-highest points and goals scorer and his 496 points in 1956-7 is still a club record. Photo: YPN
4. John Holmes (1969-90)
Leeds' greatest appearance maker, played for them in four decades, World Cup winner and featured in 19 finals for his club. Currently the only former player honoured with a statue at AMT Headingley. Photo: Steve Riding
5. David Ward (1971-86)
Inspirational captain and dynamic hooker who spent more than 20 years at the club as player and coach, appeared in 14 finals and was inaugural Man of Steel in 1977. Photo: Peter Smith
6. Joe Thompson (1923-33)
The first forward to be selected on three Lions tours, a prolific goal kicker, the first Leeds player to hold two challenge cup winner’s medals - and even helped build Headingley's previous South Stand. Photo: Leeds Rhinos Heritage Committee