Leeds Rhinos' greatest players honoured after new quartet join Hall of Fame

Only 36 of those have been inducted into Rhinos’ Hall of Fame, making it the club’s most prestigious and exclusive group. Four new members are added each year with treble-winners Danny McGuire and Kylie Leuluai being among the latest quartet, which was announced this month.

To be eligible, individuals must have played a minimum of 150 first team games for Leeds, achieved representative honours during their playing career at the club, made an outstanding contribution to the sport and been retired for a minimum of five years, though that could be reduced under exceptional circumstances. Here’s the full list.