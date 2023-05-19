Donaldson ended a long spell out of the team when he featured as a substitute in last week’s 40-18 win at Wigan Warriors and has retained his place in the squad for Saturday’s home rematch in the Betfred Challenge Cup sixth round.

Donaldson joined Rhinos ahead of the 2019 season after previous spells with Bradford Bulls and Hull KR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was a Challenge Cup winner three years ago and Betfred Super League Grand Finalist in 2022, but lost his place in the side after just three games this term and had to wait until last week to force his way back in.

Rhinos' James Donaldson has featured on dual-registration for Bradford Bulls this year, having played against them in pre-season. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Eight games out of the team would be tough to take at any time, but particularly in the final year of a contract.

Donaldson, though, remains fully confident in his ability to perform at the top level and determined to secure a new deal with Rhinos.

“I don’t know what’s happening yet,” the 31-year-old Cumbrian said of his future beyond this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am in conversations with the club at the moment and I want to be at Leeds, I don’t want to be anywhere else.

James Donaldson is keen to secure a new Rhinos contract. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I love the club, I have got to know everyone here and I do want to finish my career at Leeds.”

More than two months out of the team didn’t dampen Donaldson’s enthusiasm, but reflecting on his return last week he said: “It felt really good to be back.

“It has been a tough 10 weeks, because I last played in round three and that was round 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has not been easy by any means, it has been a bit of a rollercoaster, but I still have fire in my belly to play Super League.

Rhinos' pack, including James Donaldson, had to step up last week after Zane Tetevano was sent-off. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“I have done everything I possibly can to get back in the team over the last 10 weeks. I went to Bradford [on dual-registration] to play and tried to show that’s not my level, that I am a Super League player.

“I have been training the best I can and training every day, trying to better myself and waiting for that opportunity.

“It took longer than I originally thought, but I am really grateful to be back in a Leeds shirt and enjoying my rugby again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos are without Zane Tetevano (suspended) and James Bentley (concussion) for Saturday’s rematch, but another forward, James McDonnell, is back in the mix after an arm injury.

“I want to keep my place for the rest of the season, not just this week,” Donaldson stated.

“I will keep doing what I’ve been doing in training and keep trying to improve. I always want to do that and get better and improve my game, as well as push these young kids on. That’s a big thing for me as well.”

Donaldson said he “felt fitter than I did in round three against St Helens” during last week’s match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was a nice feeling after being out for 10 weeks,” he added. “The staff have done an awesome job making sure I came back in better condition than I was before.

“I still want to play for Leeds and be in the team every week so I need to make sure I am playing my best rugby, so I can keep my place.”

Last week’s epic comeback win, from 14-0 down and with only 12 men in the second half following Tetevano’s red card, made it an ideal return for Donaldson and will send Rhinos into Saturday’s tie in good heart.

He said: “There’s no better games to play in than [against] the top of the league teams. We have had performances like that in the past , we never give up and we showed that last Friday - that fighting spirit is still in us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan will be fired up for revenge this week, but lack of consistency has been Rhinos’ big failing this season and Saturday is an opportunity to put that right.

“They are definitely going to come out firing,” Donaldson predicted. “But we have a lot to improve on as well from our first half performance.

“I think we can make big strides and if we do that we can have a good impact on this game. It is a really exciting game to play in, the Challenge Cup - it is a whole different game to last week.