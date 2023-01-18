Leeds Rhinos news: Super League champs sign dual-code Welsh international
Leeds Rhinos have confirmed the signing of dual-code international Bethan Dainton.
Dainton will be part of Rhinos’ squad when they begin their Betfred Women’s Super League title defence in April.
The 33-year-old Welsh star is Rhinos women’s first announced signing for 2023, with more expected to follow this week.
Dainton, born in Caerphilly, has joined Rhinos from rugby union club Harlequins, having also played for Newport Gwent Dragons and Bristol Bears.
She began her union career in the backs, but switched to the pack and was openside flanker for Harlequins when they won the Premier 15s title in 2021.
The London outfit announced last month she had “left the club to pursue a career in rugby league”.
A serving soldier, she was capped eight times by Wales, has represented Barbarians and scored two tries for the Army’s union side against Royal Navy at Twickenham in 2021.
Dainton has previous league experience with the Army and played for Wales against England in a mid-season Test last June, but this season will be her first taste of club rugby in the 13-a-side code.
Rhinos coach Lois Forsell admitted she has yet to decide Dainton’s best position in league, but stressed: “She is a fit, agile player who I think could add value to us wherever you choose to put her.
“It is up to us to work out what the best thing is for the team, but I think she could do a job in the second-row or loose-forward and potentially even an edge. She is a skilful player.”