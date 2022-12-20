The festive fixture will see Derrell Olpherts, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare and Leon Ruan all make their first appearance for the club.

Tom Holroyd, Max Simpson and Morgan Gannon are set to return from injury and Ash Handley, Richie Myler, Sam Walters, Kruise Leeming, James Donaldson and Jarrod O’Connor will back up from last September’s Old Trafford defeat by St Helens.

Handley - a specialist winger - has been named at full back and second-rower Gannon will be in the halves for the first time, alongside regular number one Myler.

Morgan Gannon, who suffered season-ending concussion during last September's play-off win at Catalans, will make his Rhinos comeback on Boxing Day in a new role. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Gannon sat out the Grand Final because of concussion. Fellow teenager Simpson has recovered from ankle damage suffered away to Toulouse in July and injuries and a long-term ban meant Holroyd did not play for Rhinos in 2022.

Levi Edwards, who spent 2022 on loan at Betfred Championship club York City Knights, will start in the centres and Mackenzie Turner is on the bench, after a stint with Hunslet this year.

The 21-man squad also includes second-row Joe Gibbons - son of former Leeds player David Gibbons - who was promoted into the full-time squad for 2023 after impressing for Rhinos’ second-string.

Full-back Alfie Edgell and centre Jack Smith have also been handed senior squad numbers after starring in Rhinos’ academy Grand Final win over St Helens and prop Tom Nicholson-Watton has been drafted in from outside the first team group.

France World Cup forward Justin Sangare will make his first appearance for Rhinos on Boxing Day. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The Christmas derby is the first of five matches ahead of Rhinos’ Super League opener at Warrington Wolves on February 16.

They visit Leigh Leopards on January 21, play host to Bradford Bulls on January 29, travel to Hull KR on February 5 and are at Hunslet on February 12.

Rhinos’ Boxing Day squad is: Ash Handley, Max Simpson, Levi Edwards, Derrell Olpherts, Liam Tindall, Morgan Gannon, Richie Myler, Sam Walters, Kruise Leeming, Tom Holroyd, Joe Gibbons, James McDonnell, James Donaldson. Subs Jarrod O'Connor, Justin Sangare, Leon Ruan, Mackenzie Turner, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Alfie Edgell, Oli Field, Jack Smith.