The England ace was player/coach last season when Rhinos retained the wheelchair rugby league Challenge Cup, topped Super League and were Grand Final runners-up.

Leeds-born Simpson was also a member of England’s World Cup-winning squad and a non-playing substitute in the final against France.

He made his Leeds debut in 2012 and went on to win two of the seven Grand Finals he played in, as well as captaining Rhinos to three Challenge Cup titles.

James Simpson makes a tackle during Rhinos' 2022 Wheelchair Challenge Cup Final win over Catalans Dragons. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Simpson, capped 31 times by England, said: “I made the decision a few years ago that I would retire from playing after 10 years.

“I was in the army for 10 years and I played for 10 years and I just thought now would be a good time for a new challenge.

“After waking up the next day after the World Cup final, I called my partner and I felt such a sense of fulfilment and I knew I’d made the right decision to end my playing career and now it’s time to move on to something else.”

He added: ““I would like to thank everyone who has been part of my journey as a player.

James Simpson, left, celebrates after Rhinos' 2021 wheelchair Grand Final victory. Picture by Richard Blaxall/SWpix.com.

“I’ve been really lucky to be an ambassador for the World Cup and to have a voice in the game.

“Over the last 10 years I have seen the game grow so much, from playing in little sports halls to playing on the big stage in front of 5,000 people.

“I’m stepping away at a time where I’ve seen the game reach these heights and I’m proud to have played a part in that and hopefully I’ve had an impact as an ambassador.”

Of his Leeds career, Simpson - who lost both legs in an explosion while serving as a soldier in Afghanistan - said: “I’ve seen the Rhinos go from losing every game to winning the treble so it has been great being part of a team that’s gone from rock bottom to being a challenger every year.

James Simpson was capped 31 times by England. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“It has been an honour to represent my home city and to play alongside some great players.

“It has been such an amazing ride and I’m so proud of everything I and the club have achieved and I’m looking forward to what the future brings.”

Simpson will be staying on as a coach and “doing some stuff behind the scenes, doing what I can to make the Rhinos team even bigger and better”.

He confirmed: “I’m really looking forward to moving into the coaching role more full-time and the chance to not just focus on the Super League team, but also dedicating time to the second team we’ve got now as we grow the sport.”

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington hailed Simpson’s “outstanding” contribution to the club and sport.

“He joined the Rhinos team 10 years ago at a time when there was little profile for the wheelchair game and over the next decade played a huge role in growing the sport to where it is today,” Hetherington said.

“He has enjoyed many highlights as a captain with the Rhinos and been a great ambassador for our club and the wheelchair game as a player and I am sure he will continue to influence the sport and enjoy more success as a coach.”

Martin Coyd OBE, general manager of England Wheelchair Rugby League, said: “Over the past 10 years James Simpson has been a key figure in the development of wheelchair rugby league and especially in the increase in our sport’s profile through RLWC2021 as an ambassador for the tournament.

“I remember his first selection for the England squad in 2014 and it has been a pleasure to see his career develop both with the national team and with Leeds Rhinos as they have become a dominant force in the domestic game.

“James has set the standards for the England team and played a massive role in the World Cup success.

“Congratulations to him on all he has achieved in his inspirational response to the injuries he suffered serving his country in Afghanistan.

