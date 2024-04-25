Leeds Rhinos news: future bright for women's team as youngsters crowned college champions
Leeds’ youngsters, coached by Rhinos’ Betfred Women’s Super League boss Lois Forsell, powered to a 58-4 victory over Halifax Panthers Academy in the play-off final at Wakefield Trinity’s DIY Kitchens Stadium, Belle Vue. The development academy gives students an opportunity to train, play and study full time at Leeds City College while representing Rhinos at a post-16 level.
Inspired by player of the match Ruby Walker, Rhinos produced a dominant performance against Halifax after Sienna Sharp opened the scoring with a try from half-way. Honey Oxtoby, Walker and Ebony Stead also crossed as Rhinos raced into a 30-0 interval lead. Oxtoby and Sharp both crossed again in second-half and Keira Brook and Frankie Blakey registered Leeds’ other tries. The scorers are all members of Rhinos’ academy, along with Amela Hirst, Grace Short and Kaitlyn Twibill.
Castleford Academy won both Year 11 Champions Schools finals, also played at Belle Vue on the same day. The girls pipped St Peter’s Catholic High 22-16 and the boys were 24-8 victors against the same Wigan-based school.
