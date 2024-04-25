Leeds Rhinos news: future bright for women's team as youngsters crowned college champions

Leeds’ youngsters, coached by Rhinos’ Betfred Women’s Super League boss Lois Forsell, powered to a 58-4 victory over Halifax Panthers Academy in the play-off final at Wakefield Trinity’s DIY Kitchens Stadium, Belle Vue . The development academy gives students an opportunity to train, play and study full time at Leeds City College while representing Rhinos at a post-16 level.

Inspired by player of the match Ruby Walker, Rhinos produced a dominant performance against Halifax after Sienna Sharp opened the scoring with a try from half-way. Honey Oxtoby, Walker and Ebony Stead also crossed as Rhinos raced into a 30-0 interval lead. Oxtoby and Sharp both crossed again in second-half and Keira Brook and Frankie Blakey registered Leeds’ other tries. The scorers are all members of Rhinos’ academy, along with Amela Hirst, Grace Short and Kaitlyn Twibill.