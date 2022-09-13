Leeds have injury doubts over prop Mikolaj Oledzki and half-back Aidan Sezer, but coach Rohan Smith revealed wing David Fusitu’a and centre Harry Newman have a chance of returning.

England World Cup hopeful Oledzki is ever-present for Rhinos this year and was their only player selected for the Super League Dream Team.

He suffered shoulder damage in last week’s 20-10 elimination play-off win at Catalans Dragons, but has not been ruled out.

Mikolaj Oledzki has not been ruled out of Friday's semi-final, despite suffering a shoulder injury last week. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Smith said: “He has got an a/c joint injury so he is probably touch and go. We will have to see how things settle in the next couple of days.

“We are just letting it settle and recover, I don’t have a gut feeling on it at this stage.

“He is a tough kid and he will certainly want to play, but we have to go through the process and assess things with the medical team closer to the time and then make a judgement on it.”

Of Sezer, Smith revealed: “He has got a little knee complaint. We will have to see how that has settled at training [on Wednesday].”

David Fusitu'a is a "possible" for Friday's semi-final, Rhinos coach Rohan Smith says. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Second-rower Morgan Gannon will miss the semi-final after failing a head injury assessment in Perpignan and Smith said winger Ash Handley remains on the casualty list for a third successive game, with a foot injury.

Fusitu’a has missed Rhinos’ last six matches with a calf muscle problem and Newman has been sidelined for five after suffering hamstring damage.

Newman was named in the initial 21 for last Friday’s tie, but did not travel to France and was expected to see a specialist this week.

Brad Dwyer could be part of Rhinos' plans this week. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Smith wll name a preliminary squad on Wednesday afternoon and said: “Both are possible, but not probable.”

Of Newman, he added: “He may be available, there’s nothing set in stone. He is ahead of schedule, but he has got some work to do.

“It was an eight-week injury at the start and it’s nowhere near eight weeks so we are just making sure we are covering things as we go and if he can accelerate the steps through the rehab’, he will play when he’s available.”

Meanwhile, Smith confirmed hooker Brad Dwyer, who will join Hull at the end of this season, could come back into the side at Wigan, his hometown club.

Dwyer was left out against Catalans when Smith selected Jarrod O’Connor as his starting nine with Kruise Leeming on the bench.

Smith said: “Brad has had some good performances and some real big moments for us so it was a difficult selection, which is part of the puzzle as a coach.

“Leaving James Donaldson out the week before was a really tough decision on the back of a great rehab’ he had done.

“That’s the way it should be at this time of the year, where you are making some tough choices because you’ve got fit and healthy people. That’s good news.