Leeds Rhinos launch Rhyse Martin appeal - again
Leeds Rhinos are making a last-ditch attempt to have goal kicking forward Rhyse Martin available for Friday’s Betfrfed Super League semi-final at Wigan Warriors.
Martin was handed a one-match suspension for a grade A high tackle in Leeds’ Super League win over Castleford Tigers on September 3.
A challenge against that was rejected last week and a disciplinary panel added another game to the ban, ruling the appeal was “frivolous”.
Coach Rohan Smith confirmed Rhinos have appealed against that ruling and a hearing will be held today (Tuesday).
Martin has already missed Rhinos’ play-off win at Catalans Dragons last weekend.
Smith said: “We are appealing the ‘frivolous’ determination.
"I think it’s a very strong case that the appeal wasn't frivolous. We were well prepared, we were detailed and clear. We certainly didn’t think it was frivolous.
"We’ll get the appeal done and see what the outcome is.”