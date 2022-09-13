Leeds Rhinos launch Rhyse Martin appeal - again

Martin was handed a one-match suspension for a grade A high tackle in Leeds’ Super League win over Castleford Tigers on September 3.

A challenge against that was rejected last week and a disciplinary panel added another game to the ban, ruling the appeal was “frivolous”.

Coach Rohan Smith confirmed Rhinos have appealed against that ruling and a hearing will be held today (Tuesday).

Rhyse Martin in action against Castleford. Picture by Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com.

Martin has already missed Rhinos’ play-off win at Catalans Dragons last weekend.

Smith said: “We are appealing the ‘frivolous’ determination.

"I think it’s a very strong case that the appeal wasn't frivolous. We were well prepared, we were detailed and clear. We certainly didn’t think it was frivolous.