Speaking at his weekly pre-match press conference, Smith said Fusitu’a suffered a “decent” ankle injury in last week’s defeat at Hull KR and will see a specialist on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s most likely a six-eight week injury,” Smith said.

Fellow winger Ash Handley, who had been expected to return from an ankle problem in two weeks’ time, has a chance of being back early, in Sunday’s home clash wtih Huddersfield Giants.

David Fusitu’a. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Smith said: “Ash is back in training. He may have a chance, but her hasn’t done a full training session yet."

Rhinos are also checking on three-quarter Nene Macdonald who missed last week’s game with a calf muscle injury.

Smith said Macdonald is going through his re-hab process and a decision hasd not yet been made about Sunday.

Giants’ former Leeds back Ashton Golding (hamstring) will be sidelined for around three months after being injured in last Sunday’s win at Salford Red Devils.