Leeds Rhinos news: David Fusitu'a injury blow but long-term casualty has 'chance' v Huddersfield Giants

Winger David Fusitu’a has joined Leeds Rhinos’ long-term injury list, coach Rohan Smith has revealed.

By Peter Smith
Published 5th Apr 2023, 13:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 15:57 BST

Speaking at his weekly pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s home clash with Huddersfield Giants, Smith said Fusitu’a suffered a “decent” ankle injury in last Friday’s defeat at Hull KR.

“It has turned out to be most likely a six-eight week injury,” Smith revealed. “He will be seeing a specialist, then we’ll know a bit more about the way forward.”

There is better news on winger/centre Ash Handley, who had been expected to return from an ankle problem away to Leigh Leopards in two weeks’ time.

David Fusitu'a. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
David Fusitu’a. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
“Ash is back in some training, but I’m not sure if he will be available,” Smith revealed. “He maybe [has a chance of playing this weekend]. He hasn't done a full training session yet so we'll have to see.”

Rhinos are also checking on three-quarter Nene Macdonald who missed last week’s game with a calf muscle injury.

Smith said: “He is in his rehab process still. He has done some running, but I’m not sure yet [about Sunday].”

Ash Handley has done some training and could have a chance of playing for Rhinos against Giants this weekend. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Ash Handley has done some training and could have a chance of playing for Rhinos against Giants this weekend. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Speaking at the same briefing, Giants coach Ian Watson revealed their former Leeds back Ashton Golding will be sidelined for around three months after suffering a hamstring injury in last Sunday’s win at Salford Red Devils.

Will Pryce damaged an ankle in the same game, but hasn’t been ruled out of Sunday. Watson said Harvey Livett will be back in contention.

Nene Macdonald is racing against time to be fit for Rhinos' clash with Huddersfield on Sunday. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Nene Macdonald is racing against time to be fit for Rhinos' clash with Huddersfield on Sunday. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
