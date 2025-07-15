Leeds Rhinos news: crisis meeting planned as Salford Red Devils face fresh worry ahead of Headingley visit

Leeds Rhinos are preparing as normal for Friday’s game against Salford Red Devils, despite a new twist in the long-running crisis surrounding the visitors.

Salford have been operating under a reduced salary cap this season because of financial problems before and since the club was taken over in February. A host of first-choice players have left, including captain Kallum Watkins to Rhinos and those who remain are now reportedly threatening not to play this week after a bridging loan, designed to stabilise the club until at least the end of the season, failed to arrive.

An emergency meeting has been called for tomorrow (Wednesday) in a bid to resolve the situation and Leeds have been assured the game will go ahead, though it is unclear what sort of team Salford will be able to field. A spokesperson for the governing body told the PA news agency: “We can confirm the RFL will be part of a meeting at the club tomorrow, with players, the club, the RFL and RL Cares present.”

James McDonnell scores one of his four tries during Leeds Rhinos' 28-0 win at Salford Red Devils in April. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

If senior players refuse to don their boots, one option could be to field an inexperienced side similar to the one thrashed 82-0 at St Helens five months ago in Betfred Super League round one. However, Salford’s reserves are scheduled to take on Leeds’ second-string in as curtain-raiser on Friday and it’s unlikely, in those circumstances, they would be able to raise two teams.

Salford attended a meeting of clubs at Wakefield Trinity today, but their situation and Friday’s game were not discussed. Both coaches are due to name a 21-man squad for the Super League game at noon on Wednesday and Leeds are preparing as usual. Friday is one of only three remaining home fixtures and their last until the visit of Hull KR on Thursday, August 21.

The Red Devils are bottom of the table, but picked up only their second win of the league season when they beat Castleford Tigers 26-22 in front of a crowd of just 2,051 at Salford Community Stadium last Sunday. That result came at a price with Jayden Nikorima, Esan Marsters and Loghan Lewis all joining their injury list.