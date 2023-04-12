Coach Rohan Smith’s initial squad includes the 17 on duty in last Sunday’s win over Huddersfield Giants, plus winger Liam Tindall, half-back Jack Sinfield and forwards Sam Walters and Sam Walters.

Tindall and Sinfield have yet to play in Betfred Super League this year. Walters has made a trio of appearances, but not featured in the past two games and Donaldson played in the first three, but has been left out since last month’s win at St Helens.

Walters was a try scorer on dual-registration for Bradford Bulls in their win at Halifax on Monday, when Donaldson was also in the team.

James Donaldson is hoping for a recall to Rhinos' 17. Picture by Steve Riding.

Hull are on a six-game losing run since their victory at Headingley two months ago. Boss Tony Smith - uncle of Rohan - has been forced into a series of changes with Jake Clifford have been injured in last weekend’s derby agianst Hull KR, Kane Evans suspended and Mitieli Vulikjapani hurt and banned.

Danny Houghton, Andre Savelio, Joe Lovodua, Cam Scott, Jack Brown, Davy Litten, Harvey Barron and Will Gardiner are all in contention for a call up.

Rhinos’ 21 is: Richie Myler, Harry Newman, Nene MacDonald, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Aiden Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, Zane Tetevano, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Justin Sangare, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Sam Walters, Liam Tindall, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Jack Sinfield.

Jack Sinfield has been named in Rhinos' initial 21. Picture by Steve Riding.