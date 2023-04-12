St Helens star Knowles, who featured for England in last year’s World Cup, was suspended by a tribunal on Tuesday after being charged with grade D dangerous contact following a challenge on Wigan Warriors’ Mike Cooper.

Wigan revealed before the hearing Cooper sustained season-ending anterior cruciate ligament damage in the incident.

Grade D offences usually lead to a ban of two-three matches, but the penalty was increased because of the injury caused.

Rhinos' Cameron Smith was named in the Super League rivals round team of the week for his performance against Huddersfield. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Knowles’ ban will rule him out of England’s Test against France at Warrington on Saturday, April 29.

Victor Radley, who was England’s starting loose-forward at the World Cup, plays for Sydney Roosters and NRL-based players are not expected to feature in the mid-season international.

That could open the door for Smith, who was named at loose-forward in last weekend’s Betfred Super League team of the week.

St Helens loose-forward Morgan Knowles has been banned for five games. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

The 24-year-old has played for England at youth, academy and Knights level, but not yet been involved in the senior squad.

He has been one of Rhinos’ top performers during their inconsistent start to the league campaign and is Super League’s leading tackler after eight rounds, with 353, as well as having grabbed three tries.

Smith made his Rhinos debut in 2016 and was awarded the number 13 jersey this year. He is ever-present so far, seven of his appearances coming in the starting side.

Speaking after last week’s match, coach Rohan Smith said the loose-forward has taken his game to “another level” this season.

England coach Shaun Wane. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

