Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has announced a new route with Ryanair to Perpignan, beginning next summer.

The Monday and Thursday flights begin from June 1 and will operate through to October 31, with tickets on sale now from £31.99.

That’s good news for Rhinos supporters ahead of their game at Catalans’ Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday, September 16.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith thanks fans who made the trip to Perpignan last July. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

But the flights will begin too late for Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity. Tigers visit Perpignan on Saturday, April 1 and Trinity are there on Friday, May 26, a week before the new service starts.

Tom Holdsworth, the airport’s aviation development manager, said: “It’s fantastic to introduce this new route to the south of France from LBA.

“We’re sure rugby league fans across the region will also welcome the news. Perpignan is a great location for sports fans and holiday makers alike [and] we look forward to welcoming passengers next year.”

Aidan Sezer scores the golden-point winning try for Rhinos at Catalans last July. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Catalans have been in Super League since 2006, but next year will be the first time regular scheduled flights have operated from Leeds Bradford to Perpignan.

Up to now, the only way for West Yorkshire teams and fans to get to matches direct from Yeadon has been on a chartered flight.

Though some other airports have operated direct to Perpignan, the most popular option has been to fly from Manchester to Barcelona, Girona or Carcassonne and complete the rest of the journey by road or rail.

