Halliwell will captain England in their Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final against defending champions France and has spent hours imagining what it would be like to lift the trophy.

“I dream about it every night,” said Halliwell, who took up wheelchair rugby league after being injured in a collision with Mikolaj Oledzki - now a star for Rhinos and England in the running version of the sport - while playing for an Oulton Raiders youth team against Hunslet Warriors.

“When I was given the captaincy, I was like ‘wow, what a feeling’ - it was a dream and I’ve been thinking about what a special moment it would be for me and my family and my friends and for all the squad if I do lift it. That is the motivation to get there and to get into that position.”

Tom Halliwell applauds fans after England's World Cup win over Australia. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Halliwell is one of three Rhinos players in England’s squad, alongside Nathan Collins and James Simpson.

The final will be the culmination of five years’ hard work, since England’s 38-34 defeat by France in the 2017 final.

The tournament was postponed 12 months ago because of Covid and Halliwell admitted:

“With the extra year, it was like it was never going to get here, but when it did, it was a case of ‘wow, how good is this?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos' Nathan Collins will be a key man for England in the World Cup final against France. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

“We have been wanting to get there for so long, now it is finally here we want to take it with both hands and grab this opportunity.”

England were beaten even more narrowly, 42-40, by France in the 2013 final, but Halliwell believes they have the tools to get the job done this time.

Both sides stormed through the group stage unbeaten, England scoring 388 and conceding 42 points in their four matches, while France totalled 434, with 67 against.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We think it will come down to the last seconds, that’s what we are preparing for,” Halliwell said.

Rhinos player/coach James Simpson is a member of England's World Cup squad. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

”It could be a last-ditch try, or something like that. They are a class outfit, ranked number one in the world and they are then reigning champions, but we want to take that crown off them.

“I don’t think we’ve ever been more hungry or determined. The boys are good, we are in good spirits, we have looked fresh and sharp at training and we are looking forward to it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

England are hoping to emulate their physical disability team who, captained by Rhinos’ Scott Gobin, won their World Cup tournament last month.

England’s men and women were both beaten at the semi-final stage, but Halliwell said the wheelchair side are taking a relaxed attitude into their showpiece.

“This week has been quite chilled,” he reported. “We’ve been distracted by different things, going out and doing things as a squad together.

“It ramped up [from Thursday], but it has been relaxed and we’ve just been enjoying the week together and each other’s company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is probably the tightest group of players we’ve ever had, we all know each other inside out, on and off the field, so I feel like we are ready.”

Though around 5,000 fans are expected at the final, Halliwell is confident England won’t be overawed by the occasion.

He insisted: “I think we are used to it, we had 3,000 for both our games in the Copper Box and then a sell-out at Sheffield.

“I don’t think France have played in front of quite as many as we did at the Copper Box so I think we’ll be in a better position than them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wheelchair World Cup has proved a major hit attracting record crowds to venues and prompting a huge reaction on social media.

“It has been amazing,” Halliwell reflected. “We knew it would create a lot of interest, but we didn’t expect it to go to the level it has.