Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Second-rower James McDonnell, who turned 24 today (Friday) will remain at Rhinos until at least the end of the 2025 Betfred Super League campaign after adding a year to his previous deal.

The former England Knights forward, who played for Ireland at the 2022 World Cup, joined Leeds from Wigan Warriors on a two-year contract ahead of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He scored four tries in 24 appearances during 2023, when he went from fringe player to regular in the starting 13 and his form was one of the positives from Rhinos’ disappointing campaign.

James McDonnell takes on Matty Ashurst during Leeds Rhinos' Boxing Day win over Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Steve Riding.

“I am pleased to have got my contract sorted before the start of the season,” McDonnell said.

“It means I can focus on the next two years. When I came to Leeds, I backed myself to get more game time and I am really pleased with how last season went. I think that experience will be good for me as I look to build on what I achieved in 2023.”

Though the new contract is relatively short, both McDonnell and coach Rohan Smith say they are keen for him to remain at the club in the long-term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The player added: “The one-year extension works well for me and the club, it gives me security and it is a reward for how well last season went. I back myself to improve each year. I think the length of the contract reflects that and if I can do that again this year, then hopefully I can put pen to paper for even longer at Leeds.”

James McDonnell scored four tries during his first season with Leeds Rhinos, including this touchdown at home to Huddersfield Giants last April. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Smith spotted McDonnell when he was playing on loan for Leigh in the Championship during the 2022 season. He said: “James is an impressive individual who has really made Leeds his home since signing for the club.

“For a Wigan lad to decide to leave his home town club and commit to being at the Rhinos speaks volumes about his determination to succeed and push himself. He is a valuable member of our squad who makes those important, but often unseen by outsiders, sacrifices for his team mates. I am delighted he has agreed to an extension and I look forward to working with him to continue to improve over the next two years and hopefully beyond that point.”

McDonnell was one of eight members of Rhinos’ 2024 squad set to enter the final season of their deal, including England centre Harry Newman, former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger David Fuisitu’a and Papua New Guinea captain Rhyse Martin. He was initially expected to be a fringe player last term, but was called into the side for the visit to St Helens in Betfred Super League round three and, other than a couple of one-match injury layoffs, remained in the starting 13 for the rest of the campaign.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith, pictured, is delighted James McDonnell has agreed a new deal. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad