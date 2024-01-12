Ex-Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR men set for Castleford Tigers debut as coach Craig Lingard era begins
Tigers begin their pre-season campaign away to Keighley Cougars on Sunday. Hooley joined Castleford after a single season with Rhinos, when he scored four tries in eight appearances.
He is one of two former Batley Bulldogs players included in Tigers’ 20-man squad, alongside centre Josh Hodson. Lingard combined roles as boss at Batley and assistant with Tigers in 2023 before stepping into the head coaching job at the end of last season.
Other off-season recruits in this weekend’s squad are second-rower Nixon Putt (from Central Queensland Capras), centre/winger Josh Simm (Wynnum Manly Seagulls), stand-off/scrum-half Rowan Milnes (Hull KR), winger Innes Senior (Huddersfield Giants) and forward Luis Johnson, who has joined Tigers from Hull KR after a spell on loan last year.
Sunday’s game is a farewell for New Zealand Test centre Jake Webster who made 125 appearances for Tigers from 2013-2018 and joined Keighley in 2020.
Tigers’ squad to visit Keighley is: from Broadbent, Griffin, Hall, Hodson, Hooley, Horne, Johnson, Lawler, McShane, Mellor, Miller, Milnes, Mustaphja, Putt, Qareqare, Senior, Simm, Tasipale, Watts, Westerman.
Kick-off: Sunday (2pm).