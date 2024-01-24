Leeds Rhinos news as ex-Castleford Tigers prop Kieran Hudson close to returning from year-long layoff
Hudson, who joined Rhinos from Castleford Tigers two months ago, missed the entire 2023 campaign with an Achilles injury suffered last January. Lack of time on the training field means the 23-year-old prop is not expected to feature in Sunday’s pre-season game at Bradford Bulls, but coach Rohan Smith confirmed he could be in contention for the following Friday’s Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy tie at Hunslet.
Leeds will field an academy/reserve lineup that night, with Smith’s first-choice lineup taking on Hull KR in James Donaldson’s testimonial game at AMT Headingley two days later. Rhinos’ Betfred Super League campaign begins at home to Salford Red Devils on Friday, February 16.
Smith is likely to name a young back division and more experienced pack for the visit to Odsal. Sunday will be the third successive pre-season meeting between the sides with Rhinos having won both previous encounters.