Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Leeds Rhinos news as ex-Castleford Tigers prop Kieran Hudson close to returning from year-long layoff

New signing Kieran Hudson is close to making his first appearance for Leeds Rhinos.
By Peter Smith
Published 24th Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hudson, who joined Rhinos from Castleford Tigers two months ago, missed the entire 2023 campaign with an Achilles injury suffered last January. Lack of time on the training field means the 23-year-old prop is not expected to feature in Sunday’s pre-season game at Bradford Bulls, but coach Rohan Smith confirmed he could be in contention for the following Friday’s Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy tie at Hunslet.

Read More
Leeds Rhinos signing Kieran Hudson reveals injury comeback target after Castlefo...

Leeds will field an academy/reserve lineup that night, with Smith’s first-choice lineup taking on Hull KR in James Donaldson’s testimonial game at AMT Headingley two days later. Rhinos’ Betfred Super League campaign begins at home to Salford Red Devils on Friday, February 16.

New Leeds Rhinos signing Kieran Hudson is back in training after a year out of action with an Achilles injury. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.New Leeds Rhinos signing Kieran Hudson is back in training after a year out of action with an Achilles injury. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.
New Leeds Rhinos signing Kieran Hudson is back in training after a year out of action with an Achilles injury. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Smith is likely to name a young back division and more experienced pack for the visit to Odsal. Sunday will be the third successive pre-season meeting between the sides with Rhinos having won both previous encounters.

Related topics:RhinosLeedsBradford BullsHunslet