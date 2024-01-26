Leeds Rhinos news as decision made on former Harlequins and Bath star Lewis Boyce following trial spell
The Middlesbrough-born forward trained with Rhinos as a trialist at the start of pre-season, but that arrangement has now ended without him being signed by Leeds. It was an amicable decision and Boyce is now understood to be exploring options in the north east.
The 27-year-old loose-head prop began his rugby career in Yorkshire Carnegie’s academy and had spells at the top of rugby union with Harlequins and Bath. He was called into the England squad ahead of the 2018 Six Nations - though he didn’t play in the tournament - and was at Ealing Trailfinders last season.
Rhinos were impressed by the effort Boyce put in during his time with them and coach Rohan Smith said last month the trialist was “making some improvements”. However, it seems the vast difference between the roles of prop in league and union meant he was not ready to step up into a Betfred Super League squad.