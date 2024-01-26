Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Middlesbrough-born forward trained with Rhinos as a trialist at the start of pre-season, but that arrangement has now ended without him being signed by Leeds. It was an amicable decision and Boyce is now understood to be exploring options in the north east.

The 27-year-old loose-head prop began his rugby career in Yorkshire Carnegie’s academy and had spells at the top of rugby union with Harlequins and Bath. He was called into the England squad ahead of the 2018 Six Nations - though he didn’t play in the tournament - and was at Ealing Trailfinders last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Boyce training with Leeds Rhinos. Picture Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad