Ireland international second-rower James Bentley has not featured in pre-season, because of a knee injury and Smith confirmed he won’t be available for the trip to HJ Stadium on Thursday, February 16.

Centres Harry Newman (hamstring) and Nene Macdonald (calf muscle) and prop Mikolaj Oledzki (shoulder surgery) remain on the long-term casualty list and have also been ruled out, along with back-up full-back Luke Hooley (ankle).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The positive news for Rhinos is three-quarter David Fusitu’a’s inclusion in the squad for Sunday’s final first team warm-up game, at Hull KR, after illness.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Halves Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer, hooker Kruise Leeming and props Zane Tetevano and Justin Sangare return after being rested for last week’s game against Bradford Bulls.

Centre/winger Derrell Olpherts was a late withdrawal from that team and will not feature at Hull KR, but another new signing, James McDonnell, is included in the 22-man squad despite limping off last week.

Youngsters Luis Roberts, Leon Ruan and Alfie Edgell will all get another opportunity on Sunday and Smith said: “Everyone who’s available will be playing.”

Derrell Olpherts won't play for Rhinos at Hull KR this weekend. Picture by Steve Riding.

Confirming Bentley “won’t play in round one either”, Smith noted: “Every injury is of some concern, but it’s not a long-term thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coach added Newman, Macdonald, Oledzki and Hooley are “all trending in the right direction” and of Olpherts, he said: “He won’t play this week, he has got some things to check up on, but he will be okay. It is just precautionary at this stage.”

McDonnell’s inclusion is a boost after he was hurt last week. Smith said: “It was one of those ankle rolls that hurt a bit at the time, but settled quite quickly. It was one of the more minor ones.”

Leeds visit Hunslet on Sunday, February 12, for the annual Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy tie, but Smith said nobody in contention to face Warrington will play in that.

Kruise Leeming is back in Rhinos' squad to visit Hull KR. Picture by Steve Riding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull KR: from Coote, Ryan, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Abdull, Sue, Parcell, King, Halton, Linnett, Minchella, Litten, Kennedy, Batchelor, Storton, Dagger, Lewis, Hadley, Wood, Luckley, Laulu-Togaga’e.

Leeds Rhinos: from Myler, Fusitu’a, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Leeming, Tetevano, Martin, Smith, O'Connor, Lisone, Sangare, Holroyd, McDonnell, Gannon, Walters, Tindall, Roberts, Donaldson, Sinfield, Ruan, Edgell

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield).