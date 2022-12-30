Hooker O’Connor, 21, was voted the Yorkshire Evening Post Shooting Star and Oledzki, 23, retained his player of the year title.

A fans’ vote for try of the season went to veteran half-back Aidan Sezer’s last-gasp winning touchdown at home to Castleford Tigers which secured Rhinos’ place in the Betfred Super League play-offs.

The Shooting Star honour is chosen by a YEP readers’ poll and goes to the young player, aged 22 or under, who has made the biggest impression over the previous 12 months.

Mikolaj Oledski is only the third man in the Super League era to retain Rhinos' player of the year trophy. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

A strong shortlist also included Super League young player of the year nominee Morgan Gannon, his fellow England Knights squad member Liam Tindall and ex-Widnes Vikings academy star Sam Walters.

Initially a loose-forward, O’Connor was expected to spend much of 2022 on loan at Bradford Bulls, but instead made 25 competitive appearances for Rhinos and was ever-present from April onwards, playing in every game under new boss Rohan Smith.

“It’s nice when the fans recognise the things you do,” O’Connor said. “In my position, I am usually one of those who do the little things, so getting the recognition for that is a real joy.”

O’Connor admitted: “I didn’t expect to play in the Grand Final, never mind start it. I wouldn’t have expected to get this award either, at the start of the year.

Rhinos' try of the season was Aidan Sezer's winning effort at home to Castleford in September. Picture by Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com.

“It felt a long way off and I wanted just to focus on getting a place in the team, which I eventually did.

“We got a bit of a roll on as a team and I think they helped me play better, which the fans must have seen, so I’ve got to thank all my teammates for helping me do the little bits.”

Oledzki is only the third man in the Super League era - after Iestyn Harris and Jamie Peacock - to retain Rhinos’ player of the year trophy.

Jarrod O'Connor is Leeds Rhinos' 2022 YEP Shooting Star. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

Winger Ash Handley was second, with second-row Rhyse Martin third.

Oledzki was ever-present in 2022 and the only Leeds player selected for the Super League Dream Team and England’s World Cup squad.

He reflected: “When you’re a youngster you love these awards, but as I get older I’m now at a point where I really enjoy playing with my mates, with the team and the whole team deserves this because of what we went through.

“It was a team effort from one to 40-odd, because we had academy lads training with us and they were a massive part of what we achieved.

“They allowed us to have good training sessions and not forgetting the staff. Being here is great, I really appreciate it and I am really grateful for this award.”