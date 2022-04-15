A final round of interviews has been arranged for this weekend and Hetherington said an announcement is planned following a board meeting, likely to be held on Wednesday.

Hetherington has refused to comment on who is in line for the role, but said the new man “will not be a novice”.

The Rhinos chief met several candidates during a recent trip to Australia, but insisted an appointment from this country is also possible.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Interim-coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan, who took over when Richard Agar resigned almost four weeks ago, will remain in charge for Monday’s derby at Castleford Tigers.

Hetherington said: “Final interviews will be this weekend and we will be looking to make a decision next week.

“We’ve got a board meeting [next Wednesday] and that’s when a decision could well be finalised and known.”

Hetherington added: “I said at the outset it would be an exhaustive search, which is what it has been.

Richard Agar resigned last month. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“I went to Brisbane and Sydney and met everyone I intended meeting.

“That was a very productive and useful exercise, but there’s also candidates here as well who I met before I went away.

“I’ll be finishing that off over the course of this weekend.”

Jamie Jones-Buchanan will continue as interim-coach when Rhinos vist Castleford on Monday. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Hetherington would not reveal how many contenders he has spoken to or plans to interview over the next few days.

“It’s quite a number,” he said.

“There’s a fair bit of interest in the job.

“We have got pretty strict criteria for what the applicants need to have done.

“I said right at the outset, it is not a job for a novice; the Leeds job is a big one and there’s a lot more to it than the coaching of the team.

“It [needs to be] somebody who can manage all those different aspects of the job very effectively.

“It inevitably requires a good deal of experience and seniority.”

That comment could rule out one of the favourites, former Featherstone Rovers coach and Rhinos assistant-boss Ryan Carr.The Australian who is currently in charge of Parramatta’s New South Wales Cup side, is highly-rated at Leeds and in the NRL, but at 33 would be the youngest coach in Super League.

The chief executive also declined to confirm when a new team boss will be in place.

“The intention is to bring in a new head coach as soon as possible,” he stated.

“But the most important thing is the selection of that person.”

Rhinos remain second from bottom in Betfred Super League following Thursday’s 20-20 draw with Huddersfield Giants, when they let a 10-point lead slip in the final two minutes.