Here we look at his background, experience and credentials for the role.

Age: 33.

Playing career: Carr was a half-back for NRL clubs Wests Tigers and South Sydney Rabbitohs, but turned to coaching aged just 25 after injury ended his playing career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Carr. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Coaching experience: Carr worked on the backroom staff at Cronulla Sharks and South Sydney Rabbitohs and was coach of New South Wales Cup side Mounties in 2018.

He joined Featherstone Rovers at the start of the 2019 campaign and guided them to fifth spot in the Championship before they won play-offs ties at the three teams immediately above them in the table. They eventually lost at Toronto Wolfpack in the Grand Final.

His overall success rate at Rovers was 61.76 per cent (21 wins, 13 defeats), but he arrived only a week before the season began and most of those losses were early in his reign.

During his time at Rovers, he was also an assistant to then-Leeds coach Richard Agar and as Rhinos successfully battled against relegation.

Carr is now in charge of Parramatta Eels’ New South Wales Cup side and an assistant in the first team set-up.

Pros: Carr is highly regarded in Australia and very well thought of at Leeds. He knows the club and has worked with some of the current players and staff.