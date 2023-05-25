Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) four years ago, won eight Grand Finals with Rhinos from 2004-2017.

Friday’s visit of St Helens is set to be Macdonald’s 12th game for Leeds since joining them from Leigh in the off-season.

Some exciting running from deep has made him a fans’ favourite and the three-quarter said: “Since coming to Leeds it has been a great move and a great choice I’ve made.”

Nene Macdonald tackles Esan Marsters during Rhinos' win over Huddersfield at Easter. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

He stated: “I have made some good mates here. The club is great and the people in the city. It is such a lovely place, with such a great history.

“I have been watching a lot of You Tube on the history of Leeds, Leeds as a team and learning a bit about it. It is such an historic club and I am very proud to be a part of it.

“When I first got here I wasn’t informed about what happened to Rob. I watched him on You Tube and watched his story unfold and I got a bit emotional. I was blown away, how small he was, but how much heart he had as a player.

“I have seen the effect it [MND] had on his family, but watching all the boys get around him and Leeds as a community and a club, it was very emotional to watch.”

Rhinos boss Rohan Smith coached Nene Macdonald at Norths Devils. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Macdonald has had a big impact since making his debut in Rhinos’ Betfred Super League round two loss to Hull three months ago.

He has missed only one game since, starting five times at centre and six on a wing and insisted: “I think I am playing good, but I am not at my best yet.”

He said: “I’ve had flashes of it, but I think I am also a step off it and I can keep striving to be better and to be the best player for my team.

“I have always liked playing anywhere. I’ve never really had a preferred side - left or right - and I’ve never had a set position.

Nene Macdonald became a fan of Rob Burrow, pictured, when watching clips of old Rhinos matches on the internet. Picture by Steve Riding.

“I have always told my coaches ‘chuck me in anywhere and I’ll play - I’ll go front-row, second-row, half, you give me a crack and I’ll have a go’.”

From a team perspective, Rhinos are reaching a crucial stage of their season, having been knocked out of the Betfred Challenge Cup by Wigan Warriors last weekend.

Friday’s visitors Saints have a game in hand, but were seventh in the table at the start of round 13, one place ahead of Rhinos on points difference.

“I still think they are the best team,” Macdonald said. “They have proven that over a few years.

“They might have had a shaky start, but they are always a formidable opponent and they’ll be a challenge for us.

“It’s an exciting game to play after a tough loss like last week. It is when we show our true colours.”

Rhinos led 14-0 in the Cup defeat, having trailed by the same scoreline eight days earlier when they hit back to beat Wigan 40-18.

They showed flashes of what they are capable of in both games, but Macdonald admitted they have to be more clinical.

“It is just opportunities we miss,” he said. “We are always one step away from blowing out a team.

“We just need to stop being that one step away and start grabbing these chances and playing our best, because I think we’ve got a great team.”

Leeds picked up their first win over Saints since 2018 when Blake Austin’s drop goal sealed a 25-24 success at TW Stadium in March.

That and wins against Catalans Dragons and Wigan have shown how good Rhinos can be on their day.

“It seems like we turn up for those games,” Macdonald said of meetings with the most fancied sides. “I think we need to play like we are playing against them every week and play our best every week.

“That is the challenge for every team, but I think we are almost there. We have got the belief, we’ve just got to produce the goods now.”

Depending on results elsewhere, a win on Friday could lift Rhinos into the all-important top-six.

They began the round only two points behind Salford, who hold the final play-off spot and face Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants - the current bottom-three - in their next trio of games.

A lack of consistency has been Rhinos’ biggest problem this season and Macdonald conceded: “We are like a wave at the moment, going up and down and up and down.

“Once we get to our best and string a few games together, I think we can ride it right to the top of the ladder.