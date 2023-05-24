Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench as Rohan Smith gets set to make changes v St Helens: gallery
Sam Lisone is ruled out with a calf muscle injury so Smith will be forced into a reshuffle on the bench and, with Blake Austin still missing, he is also considering a switch in the halves.
Options include naming Luke Hooley, now recalled from his loan at Batley Bulldogs, in the full-back role and bringing Luis Roberts and Sam Walters, who didn’t play last week, back into the 17. Rookie forward Leon Ruan is also waiting for his big chance.
Much could depend on whether Ash Handley is available following the illness which kept him out of last Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup defeat by Wigan Warriors. Here’s how Rhinos might line up.