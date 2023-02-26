Macdonald was confirmed as a Rhinos player in December, a month after suffering a quad muscle injury playing for Papua New Guinea in their World Cup quarter-final defeat by England.

That kept him out of Rhinos’ pre-season campaign and their opening Betfred Super League fixture at Warrington Wolves, but he was the first long-term casualty to return when he started at centre in last week’s 22-18 home loss to Hull in round two.

Macdonald, who played under Leeds coach Rohan Smith at Queensland Cup side Norths Devils, got through the 80 minutes, making one outstanding break though his error gave Hull possession leading to the game-breaking try.

Rhinos debutant Nene MacDonald is tackled by Hull's Kane Evans. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“I felt good out there,” said the 28-year-old who has NRL experience with Sydney Roosters, St George-Illawarra, North Queensland Cowboys and Cronulla Sharks.

“It was my first game of the year, I hadn’t had a proper hit out due to injury, but I think I really needed that, to get my confidence back and get my lungs blowing and get used to the top level stuff. The next game I feel I will be fitter and better, I just needed to get that out of the way.”

Of his run in the second half, when he weaved through the defence and cut in field, but lost possession in contact, he recalled: “I was pleased with it, but I had to capitalise.

“I think I should have backed my speed, I was fast enough to get to the corner, but I thought the winger was closer than he was. Looking at it now, I should have gone all the way.”

David Fusitu'a , left, celebrates scoring the Rhinos' third try against Hull. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

That was a glimpse of what Rhinos signed Macdonald from Leigh for. He added: “I think once I play a few more games I’ll feel a lot better, a lot fitter and I’ll make better decisions when I am not fatigued as much. I think it it was a really good game for me to have.”

Leeds led twice, going ahead for the second time in the 70th minute through a David Fusitu’a touchdown which Rhyse Martin converted.

That capped a fight back from 10 points down, but Rhinos were left to rue a series of missed chances in the second half.

They opened Hull’s defence twice on the left-flank without being able to finish and Macdonald said: “I think if we had capitalised when we got the opportunities it could have been a different game.

“We could probably have been 16 or 18 points up, rather than losing. We just didn’t capitalise, but credit to them, they stuck to it and finished it in the end.”

The positive for Leeds was, after a lacklustre performance in the 42-10 drubbing at Warrington, was they created enough opportunities to win the game and Macdonald reckons they will get sharper with every match.

“That’s the frustrating bit, we produced the opportunities and then just didn’t finish them,” he said.

Despite the round one setback, Rhinos’ first home game of the campaign attracted a crowd of more 16,140 and Macdonald felt, despite the result, it was a memorable debut.

“It was a great experience,” he said. “The boys were talking about it all week, how it was going to be a big crowd and they get behind us.

“They really backed us and it was exciting to go out there in front of them. You could hear them roar every time you took a run up or made a break. They were great to play in front of.”

Rhinos are back on the road next Friday, at Super League and World Club champions St Helens.

The sides’ last meeting was at Old Trafford and Macdonald stated: “A Grand Final rematch is always going to be exciting.

