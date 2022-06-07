The 22-year-old was suspended for five games by a disciplinary tribunal on Tuesday.

Mustapha, 22, had been charged by the RFL's match review panel with a grade E dangerous throw after being sent-off playing for Rhinos reserves against Warrington Wolves last month.

He was facing a ban of between four and eight games, but the panel downgraded the offence to D, which led to a reduced suspension.

Mujizz Mustapha in pre-season action for Leeds. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

He has made three senior appearances for Rhinos this year and also featured regularly for Bradford Bulls on dual-registration, including in Monday's Betfred Championship defeat at Featherstone Rovers.

Mustapha's punishment comes a week after another Leeds prop, Tom Holroyd, was banned for 10 games over a grade E punching charge, following a red card while on dual-registration with Bradford.

Mustapha's is the 16th suspension handed to a member of Rhinos' full-time squad since the start of pre-season.

Warrington's Jacob Gannon. Picture by Alan McKenzie/SWpix.com.