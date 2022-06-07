It has taken them 26 years to reach that milestone and there have been some memorable matches along the way.

Here we pick out 17 significant fixtures from ther 699 played by Leeds in the regular round so far.

How many do you remember and which games would be on your list?

1. Leeds 18 Warrington 22 (March 31, 1996) Kevin Iro scored Leeds' first Super League points (pictured), but their first game in the competition ended in defeat. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

2. Rhinos 32 Oldham 22 (March 16, 1997) Richie Blckmore (pictured) scored two tries as Leeds beat Oldham Bears in their first game under trhe Rhinos name. Photo: Gary Longbottom Photo Sales

3. Bradford 26 Rhinos 28 (July 30, 2000) Graham Mackay evades Jamie Peacock as Rhinos extend their winning run to 10 games in front of a massive 21,247 crowd at Odsal. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

4. Hull 6 Rhinos 15 (June 15, 2001) Iestyn Harris (pictured) landed three kicks, but an under-strength Rhinos side's win at the Boulevard is best remembered for prop Danny Ward's only career drop goal. Photo: PA Photo Sales