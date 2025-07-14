Leeds Rhinos mourn club stalwart Bill Carter as chief says 'he loved Headingley'

Leeds Rhinos are mourning former long-serving club secretary Bill Carter, who has died aged 97.

A fan of the club before joining the staff, Carter began working for Leeds in 1957 and retired from his role as football secretary at the start the 1991-92 season, though he continued to be involved on a part-time basis. At the time of his retirement, the Loiners’ board hailed Carter as “one of the game’s most respected administrators, a true gentleman [and] a magnificent ambassador for Leeds.”

His role included responsibility for the signing and registration of players and he was often the first person recruits would meet on arrival at Headingley. Among those signings was current Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington, in 1979. Hetherington said: “Bill was a wonderful man who served the club so well over a very long period. He was respected by all the Leeds players, staff and directors and he ran the club’s administration with a style befitting the Headingley traditions. He loved Headingley and we will miss him.”

Former Leeds RL football secretary Bill Carter. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

Carter was instrumental in introducing the ‘pools’ as part of the club’s development societies, including the Headingley and Leeds Rugby branches. Those organisations made contributions to the installation of English sport’s first undersoil heating system and floodlights at Headingley Stadium, maintaining the club’s position as one of rugby league’s giants. He was a vital link between the board of directors and the football committee and duties included paying the players’ wages and minuting all board decisions. He received the Leeds Players Association outstanding services award in 1991.