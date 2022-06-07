The 18-year-old is partway through nine ‘A’ Level exams in maths, physics and business, with two completed last week and more to come over the next few days.

Revising under that sort of pressure is hard enough, but Gannon has been fitting it around full-time training with Rhinos and playing in Betfred Super League.

The second-rower, who has made 13 appearances this season, didn’t let a concussion suffered in last Friday’s 40-4 win at Warrington Wolves drag him away from his studies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morgan Gannon scores in Rhinos' win over Hull KR. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“I didn’t do much over the weekend, just to give myself a proper mental and physical rest,” Gannon - who is confident of being fit for the game at St Helens on June 24 - said.

“But I’ve been doing a bit [yesterday] and I feel all right, so I should be all good.”

There’s never a good time to be injured, but Gannon was ruled out of Friday’s game away to Huddersfield Giants after failing a head injury assessment at Warrington and there are no Super League fixtures the following weekend, so he will be able to devote extra time to exam preparation.

“I’d have to be missing training for my exams anyway, when they clash,” he said.

“Obviously it [the concussion] is not ideal, but it gives me time to just focus on my exams.”

Son of former Super League player Jim Gannon, Morgan is a student at Notre Dame College in Leeds and stressed support from the staff there has been invaluable.

He said: “All my teachers have been really good, sending me the work when I’ve been missing lessons.

“I’ve been catching up and any queries or stuff I’ve had, they’ve been really helpful, working around me when I am not there.”

It is a juggling act and Gannon revealed he will put university aspirations on hold once ‘A’ Levels are out of the way.

“It has been tough the last two years, having to balance it,” he admitted.

“I think I am going to take next year just to focus on rugby and then the year after I might look to start something [at university], but I am not 100 per cent sure what course I am looking at yet.

“I will probably decide over the next year.”

Gannon made his debut last season, when just 17 and is now established in Rhinos’ matchday squad and already an England Knights international.

“I am happy I am playing very regularly, but against Warrington it wasn’t the best when I went off with an injury,” he said.

“I didn’t think I was playing that well either so it’s annoying I can’t do anything about it now, I’ve just got to rest.

“But as a team, the last few weeks we have been going well and that helps me play a bit better.