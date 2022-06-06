Leeds Rhinos are just hitting their stride says David Fusitu’a

The former New Zealand Warriors man bagged a brace in the 40-4 thrashing of Warrington Wolves three days ago, to go with one in the previous game, against Wakefield Trinity two weeks earlier.

Those took his tally for the season to four in six appearances, after he was hampered by concussion suffered on his debut and then a long layoff following knee surgery just two games into his comeback.

The win lifted Rhinos to eighth in the table and – with four wins from their last five games – they are now one of Betfred Super League’s form teams.

Leeds Rhinos' David Fusitu'a scores his side's seventh try against Warrington Wolves. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

They are still playing catch up in the race for the top six. but after the poorest opening to a season in the club’s history, Fusitu’a feels Leeds’ performance at HJ Stadium was a more accurate indication of the talent in their squad.

“I don’t feel like the start of the season reflects the calibre of players we’ve got,” he stated.

“We can build on this performance and every week there’s a new challenge.

“If we keep pushing ourselves at training, we will be all right.”

Leeds Rhinos' head coach Rohan Smith. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Fusitu’a insisted the expansive rugby Leeds showed against Warrington was no surprise to him.

He said: “Look at the names on the players sheet, there’s a lot of quality players there.

“It is just about getting our flow and building on performances.

“Injuries and suspensions haven’t helped, but that’s the game and you have to keep moving forward.”

Leeds were clearly playing with smiles on faces and, according to Fusitu’a, that was a key factor in their performance.

“We had a good week’s preparation and we had fun out there,” he reflected.

“It was really enjoyable, the boys played hard and we stuck to our gameplan and it was a good result.”

Rhinos were Super League’s lowest scorers up until round 14, but 64 points in their past two matches suggests their attack is finally beginning to fire.

“It just goes to show the quality of players we have in this team,” Fusitu’a added.

“I feel there’s a lot more points in us, that we can put out on the field against other teams.

“Hopefully we now build on this performance.

“We can enjoy it, but we have got another challenge ahead of us on Friday.”

Wakefield and Warrington are both struggling, but Rhinos’ next two games are away to high-flying Huddersfield Giants and St Helens, the current league leaders and Fusitu’a predicted Leeds will need to be better to extend their winning run.

“We have got to keep working hard,” he stressed.

“We have got a few more players coming back and that will make it really competitive at training. That’s what we want, the players competing for positions.”

On a personal note, Fusitu’a had a difficult start to his Rhinos career, but is in good spirits after three successive appearances.

He vowed: “I am just working on staying on the field.

“I didn’t have the start of the season I wanted, but if I can string some games together and build my confidence in my body – that I can last without getting injured – it will be massive for me.”

Aside from his tries, the Tonga and former New Zealand international has been safe under high kicks and made some strong carries away from Leeds’ line.

“It’s definitely something I am working on,” he said of that side of his game.