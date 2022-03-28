Leeds Rhinos: match review panel reach verdict on Brad Dwyer yellow card
The RFL's match review panel have reached their verdict on Leeds Rhinos' Brad Dwyer following his sin-binning in the Betfred Challenge Cup defeat by Castleford Tigers.
Dwyer has been handed a one-match penalty notice after the RFL’s match review panel charged him with grade A tripping in last Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup defeat by Castleford Tigers.
The review panel’s report described the offence as “reactionary or reckless”.
The substitute was sin-binned for the offence, becoming the seventh Rhinos player to receive a yellow card in as many matches this year.
The ban is Dwyer’s second of 2022, following a one-match suspension after he was sin-binned for a late tackle in the Betfred Super League round one loss to Warrington Wolves.
The ban is a blow for Rhinos whose third-choice hooker Corey Johnson is on then casualty list with a knee injury.
There were no other charges from Tigers’ 40-16 victory.
Other charges from the Cup sixth round are:
Alrix Da Costa (Catalans Dragons): Grade A late hit on passer – zero-match penalty notice; Thomas Leuluai (Wigan Warriors): Grade B dangerous contact – one-match penalty notice; Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves): Grade A high tackle, careless – zero-match penalty notice; Daryl Clark (Warrington): Grade A tripping – zero match penalty notice.
Caution: Ryan Lannon (Salford) – Dangerous contact.
