Leeds Rhinos: match review panel reach verdict on Brad Dwyer yellow card

Dwyer has been handed a one-match penalty notice after the RFL’s match review panel charged him with grade A tripping in last Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup defeat by Castleford Tigers.

The review panel’s report described the offence as “reactionary or reckless”.

The substitute was sin-binned for the offence, becoming the seventh Rhinos player to receive a yellow card in as many matches this year.

Brad Dwyer. Pictutre by Tony Johnson.

The ban is Dwyer’s second of 2022, following a one-match suspension after he was sin-binned for a late tackle in the Betfred Super League round one loss to Warrington Wolves.

The ban is a blow for Rhinos whose third-choice hooker Corey Johnson is on then casualty list with a knee injury.

There were no other charges from Tigers’ 40-16 victory.

Other charges from the Cup sixth round are:

Alrix Da Costa (Catalans Dragons): Grade A late hit on passer – zero-match penalty notice; Thomas Leuluai (Wigan Warriors): Grade B dangerous contact – one-match penalty notice; Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves): Grade A high tackle, careless – zero-match penalty notice; Daryl Clark (Warrington): Grade A tripping – zero match penalty notice.

Caution: Ryan Lannon (Salford) – Dangerous contact.