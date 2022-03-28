Out of the Betfred Challenge Cup, third from bottom in Super League, no head coach and players badly out of form, these are grim times for one of the British game’s giants. Here are five talking points ahead of Friday’s visit of champions St Helens.

1: The R word. It seems ludicrous, given the talent in Rhinos’ squad, but on current form, Leeds are the poorest team in the competition. Toulouse Olympique probably remain relegation favourites, but home advantage - as they showed in their win over Saints and the near-miss against Wigan Warriors - gives them a fighting chance. Rhinos really are in trouble.

2: Who’s responsible? If coaching was the biggest issue, a response would have been expected in last weekend’s Cup tie against Castleford Tigers and - for most of the game - there was no sign of improvement. Clearly, the backroom staff have to do their bit, but interim-boss Jamie Jones-Buchanan can’t be blamed for the latest fiasco. The main issue is good, experienced players not performing on matchdays.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan can't be blamed for the loss to Castleford. Picture by Allan Mckenzie/SWpix.com.

3: What can change? Forty years ago, Leeds would simply have gone out and bought new players. The salary cap means that’s not really an option now, though some additions may be possible, as in 2016, 2018 and 2019. But the current squad is good enough; it’s not a poor team, just a team playing poorly.

4: Are kids the answer? Despite the 40-16 defeat, it was good to see Liam Tindall and Jarrod O’Connor get a chance against Tigers. Jack Broadbent and Muizz Mustapha are two others with first team experience who haven’t been given much - or any - opportunity this year and must be due a shot soon. There is also some exciting talent waiting in the wings, but the youngest members of the full-time squad aren’t ready yet and it wouldn’t be fair to expose them to this much pressure. The solution lies with the senior players.

5: New coach. All that said, the sooner a head coach is appointed, the better. Rhinos have numerous players coming out of contract and long-term planning is essential. The current uncertainty isn’t helping and muddling along won’t do.

