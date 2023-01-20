A former East Leeds junior, the winger played in Rhinos’ play-off wins at Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors, but dropped out when Handley returned from injury in the title decider which Leeds lost to St Helens.

Tindall, who is in Rhinos’ squad for Saturday’s pre-season game at Leigh Leopards, said: “Obviously I wanted to play in the Grand Final, but it was enough of an achievement in itself, helping the team get to that position.

“I was happy that, even without me playing, it was the strongest team out there and the best team to do the job.

Liam Tindall on the attack against Hull KR last season. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“Unfortunately we didn’t get the job done, but even though I didn’t play I was still happy with my achievements last year.”

Tindall believes being a non-playing part of Rhinos’ Old Trafford squad was a priceless experience for someone in only his third season at senior level.

“Missing out, it just makes you hungry to get to that position again and to not miss out this time,” he said.

“All the lads feel that; we have still got quite a lot of people who played in [the Grand Final] last year and quite a lot of young lads as well and we all have the same goal. It’s a long way away, but everyone is striving for that this year.”

Liam Tindall is tackled by Thomas Leuluai during Rhinos' play-off semi-final win at Wigan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The semi-final at Wigan was the last of Tindall’s 13 competitive appearances for Rhinos last term. That surpassed his personal expectations and while he knows Handley and David Fusitu’a are Rhinos’ first-choice wingers, he has pledged to be at the front of the queue if either is ruled out this year.

“I want to go off the back of that,” he said of his tally of appearances in 2022. “It isn’t going to be easy, because I had a lot of opportunities last year with a lot of injuries and lack of depth in the outside-backs and we have built on that this year.

“I am hoping to build on getting a lot of games under my belt, but it is going to be a lot more competitive this year, I reckon.

“We have signed Derrell Olpherts and Luis Roberts and Max Simpson can play in my position - there’s a lot of people who can fill in on a wing this year and I am still hoping I’ll be at the forefront of that going forward.”

Liam Tindall reckons Max Simpson, pictured on the ball against Toulouse last serason, will be battling for a wing spot this year. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Tindall’s form for Leeds last year earned him a call into the England Knights squad for their autumn internationals and that was another lift to his confidence.

“I missed out on that the year before,” he recalled. “I was injured at the time, but I wasn’t in contention.

“To turn it around and have a good season and get recognised for it was nice. I played the first game in France and then got recalled by Leeds to play in the New Zealand game, but it was still a great experience and an achievement for me.”

The fact he is out of contract at the end of this season gives Tindall another reason for doing well again in 2023. He added: “Obviously I have got to impress, given the opportunity - that’s why I’ll hopefully be playing a lot of minutes in these pre-season friendlies.

“It is time I can be given, whereas it’s not as easy to get as munich game time throughout the season at that level. I have got a big season ahead.”

Tindall added: “I grew up a Leeds fan, played for them since scholarship and support Leeds. Obviously I’d want to stay at Leeds, I have got a lot of friends here, but we’ll just have to see how things go going forward. Nothing is nailed on.”

Saturday is the second of four warm-up games for Rhinos before they visit Warrington Wolves in Betfred Super League round one on Thursday, February 16.

