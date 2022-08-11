Leeds Rhinos' Liam Sutcliffe opens up on signing for Hull FC, vows to finish on a high and looks ahead to Hull KR clash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sutcliffe, 27, is Leeds’ longest-serving player, having made his debut nine years ago, but will move to Hull in pre-season on a three-year contract.

“Obviously it was a tough decision,” Sutcliffe told the YEP.

“I had an array of different emotions, I am a Leeds lad and it’s all I’ve known since I was 12.

Liam Sutcliffe will move from Rhinos to Hull on a three-year deal beginning next season Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“It’s sad on that part, but it’s also exciting to get out of my comfort zone and have a new challenge.”

Sutcliffe revealed: “I had a conversation with Rohan [Smith, Rhinos’ coach] and went away and thought about it for a bit, then came to the decision I’ve made.

“It was just between me and Rohan, discussing stuff going forward.

“It was one of those I had to have a think about and make a decision on the back of it and this is the decision I came to.

Liam Sutcliffe was among Rhinos' try scorers in last month's win at his future club Hull FC. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“It has been made now, I will be sad to go, but I am happy with the decision.”

Now the die is cast, Sutcliffe’s plan is to go out on a high, beginning with tonight’s [Friday’s] crucial game at Hull KR.

“That’s the aim,” he said.

“I just want to finish on the best note possible and see where that takes us.

Liam Sutcliffe is tackled during last week's win over Salford. Picture by Matt West/SWpix.com.

“I want to enjoy the last month or so and see what happens at the end of it.

“Hull is the move for next year, I am fully concentrated on finishing well for Leeds and who knows where we can go this season, so no worries there.”

Rhinos climbed into Betfred Super League’s top-six for the first time this season after a 34-13 win over Salford last Sunday.

“We’ve managed to get in there and we're not looking too far ahead,” Sutcliffe vowed.

“We are getting ready to go again on Friday and hopefully we can keep up our good form.

“We have reset ourselves and we are ready for a big game.

“It won’t be easy, it never is over there and they are kind of in the same position as us in terms of fighting for a place in the play-offs.

“We know it will be a tough game, but hopefully we can continue a bit of form.”

The Robins are ninth in the table, but only a point behind Leeds and, depending on other results, the sides could swap places by the end of this weekend.

That makes it a four-pointer, but Sutcliffe stressed: “I think every game until the end of the year for us is important if we want to get into the play-offs.

“We’re in there at the moment, but it’s not finished yet - we’ve still got a handful of games left.

“It’s not just this week that’s a big game, there’s others coming up, but we’re not looking that far ahead.

“We’re only looking at Friday.”

Rhinos are down to 19 available players, with suspended trio David Fusitu’a, Aidan Sezer and Rhyse Martin all dropping out from the team which beat Salford.

Stand-off Blake Austin is expected to return and Sutcliffe stated: “Obviously it’s not ideal, having a few more suspensions, but I am sure whoever plays will put in the best performance they can and the result will take care of itself.

In their past two games Leeds have hit back from 30-6 down in the second half to beat Catalans Dragons in golden point and led Salford 18-0 after as many minutes.

Putting those together would make the “ideal game”, according to Sutcliffe.

He said: “You never choose not to start well.

“If we could do that again this week it would really help us, but we’ve got to do our own thing first and see how we go with that.”

Leeds Rhinos: from Newman, Sutcliffe, Handley, Austin, Oledzki, Bentley, Tetevano, Dwyer, Myler, Smith, Thompson, Gannon, Walters, O’Connor, Johnson, Mustapha, Tindall, Sinfield, Hardaker.

Hull KR: from Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Parcell, King, Linnett, Storton, Litten, Minchella, Keinhorst, Lewis, Milnes, Maher, Ryan, Wood, Richards, Halton, Tate, Laulu-Togagae, Fishwick, Barley.