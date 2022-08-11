Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having completed a five-game ban - his fifth suspension since joining Rhinos at the start of last season - Tetevano is keen to make a positive impression as Leeds chase a top-six finish in Betfred Super League.

They won all but one of the games he missed and the Cook Islands and former New Zealand Test forward admitted the pressure was on.

“I am not going to lie, I was a bit of a nervous wreck,” Tetevano recalled of his return to the team.

Zane Tetevano. Picture by Matt West/SWpix.com.

“The boys have been putting in a lot of good effort over the last few weeks.

“Coming into the side, you want to make sure you continue that positive movement.

“The boys have done well for the last five weeks so it is my job to come in and play well and do my own job.

“There’s a lot more to come from myself and [last week’s game] was just the beginning.”

Zane Tetevano is tackled by Salford's Jack Ormondroyd and Chris Atkin. Picture by Matt West/SWpix.com.

Last week was only the fourth time this year Tetevano has been among Rhinos’ substitutes.

But he insisted: “I’ve played on the bench a lot of my career.

“I know what I can do and I know what I am good at.

“My job is to speed up the things we need to; I was quite clear what I wanted to do - just get through that game and do my job.

Zane Tetevano scored Rhinos' first try of the season, against Warrington in February. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“I feel fresh and I feel good. I haven’t had that many games under my belt so I am probably one of the freshest ones out there, so hopefully I am ready to rumble at the end of the year.

“I have just got to continue to get better and better for the next few weeks before the finals come, so I am looking forward to it.”

Tetevano was sent-off in Leeds’ 42-12 loss at St Helens on June 23, but - despite a defeat at Toulouse Olympique - Rhinos have been on an upward trajectory since that hammering.

He noted: “There’s been plenty of changes, for sure.

“Wwe wouldn’t settle for less, we are always trying to get better.

“It is nice to see our style is coming to fruition, but we know as a group we are not done yet.

“There’s a lot more to come, that’s what we practice for and what we want to do.”

With five games left, Leeds have climbed into sixth spot, but are just one point ahead of Friday’s hosts Hull KR, who sit ninth.

Coach Rohan Smith will select from only 19 available players, with David Fusitu’a, Aidan Sezer and Rhyse Martin all missing because of suspensions picked up from the Salford game.

Leeds led 18-0 early in that, but were pegged back to 18-14 before scoring 14 unanswered points in as many minutes late on.

They will need to dig deep again this week, but Tetevano reckons they are learning how to cope under pressure.

“At those stages when we are under pressure, it’s about trying to take opportunities when they come,” he added.

“The boys did really well.

“You can see the boys have been putting a lot of work in and that’s obviously beginning to show.

“As a group we know what we are all about and we’ve got to continue that.