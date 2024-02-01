Littler has become one of the biggest names in British sport since reaching last month’s World Darts Championship final, aged just 16. Now 17, Littler – who was runner-up to Leeds United fan Luke Humphries – will show his support for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association by wearing the charity's logo during his Premier League campaign which begins tonight (Thursday) in Cardiff.

The World Youth Champion, who is a supporter of hometown Betfred Super League club Warrington Wolves, said: “Being a rugby league fan I've seen the amazing fundraising work done for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, particularly by Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield in recent years. The MND Association are doing so much important work and when I found out that I had a space available to support a charity on my shirt, I wanted to back them. I can't wait for the Premier League season to start and I'm excited for the weeks ahead.”