Gill, 65, was told last June he had the killer disease. There is no known cure and many of those diagnosed with MND die within two years, but he has now been handed an unexpected lifeline.

He told The Yorkshire Evening Post: “I just found out they have misdiagnosed me, I haven’t got MND. I’m stunned, I can’t believe it, but obviously I’m over the moon. What a shock, but what a lift.”

Now 65, Gill played 47 first team games for Leeds in the 1980s and was also a stalwart of their second-string ‘A’ team, making an unlikely switch from full-back to prop. He later coached Bradford community club Clayton and is well-known in West Yorkshire as a crown green bowler.

Gill was guest of honour at today’s (Sunday’s) pre-season derby between Bradford Bulls Leeds Rhinos at Odsal. That turned into a celebration after his new diagnosis last Thursday. Gill announced the news at a pre-match reception, to a thunderous ovation. A bucket collection was held for the MND Association and Gill has pledged to continue fundraising.

He was retested after his condition did not deteriorate as had been expected. “I had been taking statins [medicines which lower blood cholesterol],” he explained. “When I was diagnosed with MND, I stopped taking them. After I didn’t get any worse, I was retested and they’ve discovered I have got statin induced myopathy - not MND. The consultant said he’s never known it in 15 years. It feels like I have got my life back, I have got another go.”